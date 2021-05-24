newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Spencer Silver: Chemist and Post-it Note co-inventor

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer Silver, a chemist who accidentally invented the delicate adhesive used in Post-it Notes, an innovation that has blanketed the office landscape like a blizzard with messages and became a favoured modern medium for jotting notes to oneself and others, has died aged 80. Just as scholars of the ancient...

www.independent.co.uk
