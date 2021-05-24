Spencer Silver: Chemist and Post-it Note co-inventor

Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at the luxurious Kingfisher Lodge, Jack can’t help but notice unsettling signs. Employees need a key to enter the gate surrounding the lodge, but they also need a key to leave. There’s an abandoned wading boot half-hidden in the brush near the river. And why, exactly, is there a camera placed under the bridge where guests might fish? “The Guide” is a sequel of sorts to Heller’s 2019 novel “The River,” but only in the sense that Jack is a central character in both books. The books are probably best read in order, but familiarity with “The River” isn’t necessary to enjoy this fast-paced adventure. Jack, a Dartmouth graduate, has taken a course with writer Marilynne Robinson, and he takes a certain poetic view of the world. As more unnerving signs reveal themselves, Jack finds an ally in his client Alison, a singer. As they draw closer to discovering the lodge’s secrets, Heller increases the growing sense of danger by reminding us that outside the gates there’s another menace looming. A new virus has landed in the country, and the maskless crowds swilling beer at Crested Butte just down the road could prove to be an even more deadly problem. It’s a chilling reminder of the dangers that might lie in wait for us all. (Alfred A. Knopf, $27, Aug. 24.)