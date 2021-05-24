newsbreak-logo
The Log Scene From Final Destination Happened In Real Life

By Dylan Balde
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 3 days ago
Anyone who’s ever seen Final Destination — any Final Destination — understands the sudden burst of panic upon riding a commercial jetliner (minus points if it’s headed to France), going on a rollercoaster with a selfie-obsessed photographer among the passengers, or driving down a highway and seeing a logging truck pass by. Well, TikToker Aaron Cox had the mother of all frights when he came across the premise of Final Destination 2 in real-life.

