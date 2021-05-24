newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown Dreams Park to open July 23 with no COVID restrictions

By Kevin Limiti
allotsego.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooperstown Dreams Park is set to open Friday, July 23 without masks or any guidelines on social distancing, according to the website. This will include no restrictions on high fiving or other physical contact as well as face-to-face pin and baseball card training. The Mid-Summer 2021 baseball camp is set...

www.allotsego.com
