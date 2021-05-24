newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue man arrested after investigators found over 1,000 child pornography images, videos

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMtwR_0a9pcOBm00
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(BELLEVUE, Wash.) Police arrested a 35-year-old Bellevue man after finding over 1,000 child pornography images and videos that allegedly belonged to him, King5 reports.

William Dobson was arrested and charged with dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content in the first degree and possession of those depictions in the first degree.

“This case is extremely disturbing, both in the vast number of images and in the severity of the depictions,” Bellevue police Captain Debbie Ingram said. “In this investigation alone, there are more than 800 minor victims.”

Ingram added, “These children suffer tremendously in producing this material. They are victimized again every time the material is viewed. Our detectives did an outstanding job investigating and building this case against the suspect.”

Dobson was booked into King County Jail on a $30,000 bail. His first arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, June 3.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
470
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police Detectives#County Police#Investigators#Man#Videos#Suspect#King County Jail#Wash#Depictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Search for alleged car prowler at wake still active

Deputies still have an eye out for a man suspected of stealing from the vehicles of people attending a wake at Whitney Bridge Park in February. There have been no major updates in the case since the King County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the man in April, spokesperson Tim Meyer said Thursday.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Man dies after helping rescue girlfriend at the Green River on Friday

A 21-year-old man died Friday evening near the Green River Gorge Bridge while helping his girlfriend reach shore, the King County Sheriff’s Office has reported. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 3:30 p.m. that day that the man had gone missing while swimming near the bridge. Deputies and searchers had recovered his body by about 5:20 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said.
Auburn, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Auburn man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Federal Way girl

An Auburn man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Federal Way girl last month. Andre M. Jimerson, 35, turned himself in to Kent Police on May 11. Jimerson is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been accused of handling a gun that went off inside a Federal Way apartment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office documents.
Federal Way, WATacoma News Tribune

Man charged in shooting death of 8-year-old as she watched TV in Federal Way

A man suspected of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl as she watched television in her family’s Federal Way apartment is being held on $1 million bail. King County prosecutors on Thursday charged Andre Jimerson, 35, with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for the April 26 death of Royal’Lee Wallace.
King County, WAPosted by
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Man Drowns Saving Girlfriend From Green River In King County

A 21-year-old man died while rescuing his girlfriend from the Green River in King County, according to KING 6. Emergency crews responded to reports of someone falling into the river Friday around 3:30 p.m. The King County Sheriff's Office said a woman somehow ended up in the river, and her boyfriend jumped into the waters to rescue her. Bystanders nearby were able to pull the girlfriend to shore, but they weren't able to retrieve the man, according to deputies.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

Man with a gun arrested in harassment incident in White Center

Around 10 minutes before 8pm Seattle Police responded to the report of a "man with a gun" call in the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW. A tactical response was put in place prior to arrival at the scene. According to the police report, "The suspect was advised over the...
Snohomish, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound police agencies join forces to stop street racing

SEATTLE — As street racing and related activities have increased across the region, police agencies across Puget Sound banded together to identify and arrest suspected racers. Early this year, agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties coordinated to investigate street racing and street and freeway takeovers with support from local...
Enumclaw, WAseattlepi.com

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river...
Enumclaw, WASeattle Times

Missing swimmer found dead in Green River in Enumclaw

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his girlfriend in the Green River near Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and rescue teams were called to the river after the man’s girlfriend somehow found herself in the water near the Gorge Bridge and started struggling to return to shore, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. Her boyfriend tried to help, but got caught in the water himself, Meyer said.
Enumclaw, WAq13fox.com

Body of man recovered from Green River after girlfriend slips, falls into the water

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - A 21-year-old man has died after trying to save his girlfriend who accidentally slipped and fell into the Green River Friday evening. King County Sheriff's Office deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit (MRDU) responded to a missing swimmer around 5 p.m. near the Green River Bridge in Enumclaw. Officials told Q13 News a couple was at the bridge when the man went to help his girlfriend who fell into the river.
Washington Stateauburn-reporter.com

State Patrol leads multi-agency effort to stop street racing

Multiple agencies are working together in an effort to curtail illegal street racing in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The Washington State Patrol said the emphasis is in response to the street/freeway takeover activities across the region and the inherent recklessness of those in attendance, according to a May 14 press release.