Bellevue man arrested after investigators found over 1,000 child pornography images, videos

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(BELLEVUE, Wash.) Police arrested a 35-year-old Bellevue man after finding over 1,000 child pornography images and videos that allegedly belonged to him, King5 reports.

William Dobson was arrested and charged with dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content in the first degree and possession of those depictions in the first degree.

“This case is extremely disturbing, both in the vast number of images and in the severity of the depictions,” Bellevue police Captain Debbie Ingram said. “In this investigation alone, there are more than 800 minor victims.”

Ingram added, “These children suffer tremendously in producing this material. They are victimized again every time the material is viewed. Our detectives did an outstanding job investigating and building this case against the suspect.”

Dobson was booked into King County Jail on a $30,000 bail. His first arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, June 3.