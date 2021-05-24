newsbreak-logo
Columbus County, NC

NC man charged with sexual abuse of two children

WRAL News
 3 days ago
Tabor City, N.C. — A Clarendon man was charged with sexually abusing two children, ages 8 and 9. Fredrick William Booth, 56, was an acquaintance to the children he is accused of abusing, officials said. Booth engaged in "lewd and lascivious sex acts" with the two children multiple times, officials...

