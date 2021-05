Calcasieu Parish Schools will Remain Closed May 19 Due to Flooding. From CPSB – All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19. With areas of our parish still dealing with flooding and more rain being predicted, we feel this decision is best for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. In addition, we know that many of our staff members and families are dealing with flooding issues in their own homes.