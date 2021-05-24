newsbreak-logo
Abilene, TX

Dr. Robin Armstrong in Abilene Thursday

Texas Family Defense Committee is delighted to note that Dr. Robin Armstrong of Friendswood will speak Thursday, May 27, to the Taylor County Republicans, and encourages everyone to attend. We’ll consider that our normal TFDC meeting, on the fourth Thursday, but this May 27th it begins at @ 6:30, and...

