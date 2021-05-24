newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Anniston man sues prison contractor over paralysis

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

An Anniston man filed suit against a medical contractor for Alabama’s prison system, alleging that nurses neglected a medical condition that led to him becoming paralyzed.

In the suit, Patrick DeJuan Neal, 29, claims nurses assigned to Limestone Correctional Facility took weeks to refer Neal’s worsening reports of lower-limb paralysis to a doctor, despite multiple requests for treatment.

“It’s hard to defend our prison system,” said Anniston lawyer Bruce Downey, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Friday. “We have an inhumane system and this is an example of its inhumanity.”

Neal was sent to prison after pleading guilty to burglary in a 2014 incident in which, according to court records, he broke into a Cooper Avenue residence armed with a knife. Court records show he was released into unsupervised probation in June 2020.

Neal was in Limestone, a prison in Harvest, in May 2019 when he began to experience “weakness and partial paralysis of his lower extremity, medically referred to as paraparesis, with pain and abnormal sensations in his lower back and lower extremities,” according to the suit. The prison’s medical services are provided by Wexford Health, a private company that has a contract with the Department of Corrections.

Other inmates urged Neal to see the prison’s medical staff because they believed he’d had a stroke, according to the suit. From May through July, the suit states, Neal submitted six written requests for medical treatments, eventually getting an evaluation from two nurses on July 3, after he had become incontinent.

According to the suit, his next appointment with the nurses came 16 days later, at which point Neal had to be carried to the toilet by other inmates and was brought food by prison staff because he couldn’t make it to the cafeteria. When he saw a doctor on July 24, the suit alleges, Neal was using a wheelchair and a catheter. The doctor sent him to the emergency room at a local hospital on July 24 and again on July 25, according to the suit.

An MRI revealed that Neal had transverse myelitis, a spinal cord inflammation that can cause paralysis, according to the suit.

“He had red-flag obvious signs of a serious neurological spinal condition and received no care until he had lost the use of both his legs,” Downey said.

Neal is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory damages against Wexford, Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville, and various doctors and nurses affiliated with both institutions.

The Alabama Department of Corrections, which hired Wexford to provide medical care in prisons, isn’t named as a party in the suit. The prison system in past years has been criticized by federal judges for “horrendously inadequate” mental health care, and U.S. Department of Justice in a motion in a federal suit last week alleged that the prison system has done little to address inmate violence, overcrowding and poor prison conditions first found in an investigation in 2016.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections were unsuccessful Monday.

In an email to The Anniston Star Monday, a spokeswoman for Wexford Health wrote that the company “cannot comment on anything relating to a pending complaint/lawsuit.”

Downey said Neal’s condition has declined since his release last year, and that Neal was in the hospital in Birmingham Monday.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
210
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Overcrowding#Federal Judges#Federal Prison#Federal Court#Compensatory Damages#Wexford Health#Mri#Crestwood Hospital#The Anniston Star#Prison Staff#Man#Partial Paralysis#Court Records#U S District Court#Unsupervised Probation#Suit#Prisons#Treatment#Alabama Friday#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama StateMiami Herald

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton by the...
Alabama StateCullman Times

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting plaintiffs'...
Alabama StateNY Daily News

Alabama family court judge accused of stalking, harassment

An Alabama family court judge is accused of cyber stalking and harassing people who complained about her behavior. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton, who oversees domestic relations, used Facebook to send multiple harassing messages, according to a complaint filed on behalf of a litigant who appeared in her courtroom by the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Alabama StateWrcbtv.com

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to...
Alabama StateNew York Post

Man wanted for murdering two reportedly shot and wounded Alabama cops

A man wanted for double murder in a dispute over a dog wounded four Alabama SWAT team cops before he was killed in a gun battle with police, according to a local report. The gunman opened fire on a man and woman during a squabble early Sunday morning at Brother Bryan Park at 10th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in Birmingham, AL.com reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Alabama StateWTVM

Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Alabama’s medical marijuana bill into law on Monday. The Governor met with Sen. Tim Melson on May 17 as she signed Senate Bill 46 into law. The governor issued the following statement:. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to a PCB lawsuit against Monsanto, 1996

May 14, 1946, in The Star: Jewelry amounting to $1,000 or more in value was stolen from one counter of Moorefield Jewelry Co., 1027 Noble St., last night after 10 o’clock, police reported today. A search is widespread for the thieves who entered the store via an opening over the rear roof and lowered themselves through a large fan vent. Authorities say the dollar amount lost in the burglary might exceed that of any previous robbery here in the last several years, and the crime appears to have been the well-planned work of professionals.
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... Police chief: Please don't shoot squirrels on Quintard, 1946

May 15, 1946, in The Star: Police Chief J. L. Peek would like to inform anyone who doesn’t already know that shooting squirrels inside the city of Anniston is not a sport — it is destruction and is against the law, besides. The evidence for this illegal activity is that several dead squirrels have been found within the last few days on Quintard Avenue between Fifth Street and Seventh Street. All had been shot with a .22 rifle. Squirrels are valued animals in the city, the chief said, noting that many of the little critters were lost due to the tornadic hailstorm that battered the city last month. Also this date: The four high schools in the Calhoun County system will dismiss on Friday, May 17, for the summer vacation, and their 141 total graduates will receive their diplomas either that night (in the case of Alexandria High School) or on the following Monday (Ohatchee, Oxford and White Plains).
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Firemen: Duty over fear

When the call came into the Anniston fire department, firemen Joe Evans and Enoch Hughes rushed out of Station 4 on 15th Street to where the bus was burning on the old Birmingham Highway, which is now Alabama 202. They had heard about the violence that had taken place at the bus station on Gurnee Avenue.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Jones, Postiglione recorded events of the day for The Star

That’s the label The Anniston Star’s readers saw on their front page Monday afternoon, May 15, 1961. It described the white mob terrorism directed the previous day against those who would test the government’s will to enforce integration law. The crucial difference between this and other stories they had read...
Anniston, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Jackie Stovall to be held until trial on weapons charge

An Anniston man arrested on federal firearms charges last month will stay in custody pending his trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled on Friday. Jack David Stovall, 72, will remain in jail because “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” U.S. Magistrate Judge John England wrote in a court order Friday.
Anniston, ALwbrc.com

The City of Anniston honors Freedom Riders on 60th anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, the City of Anniston is hosting a two-day commemoration honoring the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders. 60 years ago, white and black students, teachers, ministers and more traveled to peacefully protest discrimination on buses throughout the south. Those brave men and women will be honored at a lighting ceremony.