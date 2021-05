I — mentioned the problem with the formula “cannot be understated” last week. It trips us up so often that we should train ourselves not to use it, not least because it is a cumbersome way of expressing a simple point. Even when it is used correctly, as in a headline last week, “There’s no point in underestimating Biden’s challenges,” I think it gets in the way of understanding. All that headline says is that Joe Biden faces some big challenges, which is not exactly a surprising insight about the president of the richest and most powerful country on Earth.