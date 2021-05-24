newsbreak-logo
Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils long-awaited civilian police oversight plan, retains power for hiring and firing superintendents with City Hall: ‘The buck stops with me’

By John Byrne, Annie Sweeney
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday unveiled her long-awaited plan for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, saying “the buck stops with me” in an ordinance that would keep authority for hiring and firing the superintendent and other key Police Department decisions with the mayor. That sets up a showdown...

