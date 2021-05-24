Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Floydada, Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Seth Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.