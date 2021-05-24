newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Selden, or 16 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Selden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoxie, KS
City
Selden, KS
County
Sheridan County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Storm Warning#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm Damage#Torrential Rainfall#Radar#Flying Debris#Tree Damage#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Shelter#Vehicles#Drive#Avoid Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.