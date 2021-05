Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JEROME...WESTERN TWIN FALLS...SOUTHEASTERN ELMORE...EAST CENTRAL OWYHEE...SOUTHERN CAMAS AND GOODING COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 427 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong winds along a gust front (generated by distant thunderstorms) along a line extending from 6 miles east of Pine to near King Hill to near Lookout Butte. Movement was east at 45 mph. Blowing dust may lower visibilities to as low as 1 mile as these winds arrive at your location. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong winds will be near Twentymile Butte around 430 PM MDT. Corral, Bliss, Clover Creek Crossing and Smoky Dome around 440 PM MDT. Hagerman, Horse Butte, Coonskin Butte and Davis Mountain around 450 PM MDT. Fairfield, Gooding, Wendell and Selby around 500 PM MDT. Jerome, Twin Falls, Filer and Buhl around 510 PM MDT.