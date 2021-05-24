Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 17 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Sheridan and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH