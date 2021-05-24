newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 17 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Sheridan and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Oberlin, KS
County
Decatur County, KS
City
Selden, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Animals#Tornado Watch#Severe Flooding#Storm#Flash Flooding#Decatur#Northeastern Thomas#Torrential Rainfall#Northwestern Sheridan#Northwestern Kansas#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Radar#Target Area#Roofs#Siding#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas South central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Colby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Thomas and south central Rawlins Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Dresden, or 15 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sheridan and southeastern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.