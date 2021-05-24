Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND WEST CENTRAL KEARNY COUNTIES At 750 PM CDT/650 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kendall. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH