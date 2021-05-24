newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON AND WEST CENTRAL KEARNY COUNTIES At 750 PM CDT/650 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kendall. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hamilton, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
County
Hamilton County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm#Southeastern Hamilton#Severe Certainty#Torrential Rainfall#Tornado Watch#Immediate Severity#Wind#Ground Lightning#Mdt#Southwestern Kansas#Thunder#Size Hail#Radar#Target Area#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Finney County in southwestern Kansas Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT /200 AM MDT/. * At 1150 PM CDT /1050 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Garden City, Lakin, Holcomb, Syracuse, Deerfield, Pierceville, Coolidge, Kendall, Friend and Plymell. Reports of street flooding occurring in Garden City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/. * At 712 PM CDT/612 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Manter around 720 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Modoc to 10 miles west of Friend to 8 miles north of Lakin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scott City, Shallow Water, Manning, Friend and Modoc. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Kearny County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kearny RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny. * Winds...South around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.