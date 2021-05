Kate Middleton is good on her word. The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to a little girl named Mila, who is battling leukemia, after the two spoke last year while Mila was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Middleton and Mila first spoke last August when a photo of Mila was selected as part of the Hold Still 2020 project, earning it's own title called "Shielding Mila," where the young girl was seen waving from one side of the hospital room to her dad, Scott, and sister, Jodi, as they couldn't go near her to keep her safe while in treatment.