newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking in Mesa

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jicf2_0a9pYd9t00
(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) A man suspected of attempting to carjack a vehicle at a Mesa business on Saturday was arrested by the Mesa Police Department, azfamily reported.

Police said the incident happened near Southern Avenue and Crimson Road around 5:45 p.m.

Kentrel Thomas, 24, allegedly got into the driver side of a car parked at a medical center.

The keys and passengers were still inside the car and Thomas allegedly put his foot on the gas pedal at full throttle while trying to shift the gear, causing it to break. Court records said the gear dislodged and broke off the steering column. Witnesses in the area and people in the car removed Thomas from the car.

Court records said four children, aged 8, 10, 15 and 17, and one adult were in the vehicle.

Information on why Thomas tried to allegedly take the car was not immediately available. Thomas was arrested and charged with theft of a means of transportation, endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
801
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Car Theft#Police Records#Disorderly Conduct#Criminal Court#Criminal Records#Man#Endangerment#Southern Avenue#Court Records#Criminal Damage#Ariz#Medical#Crimson Road#Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two more arrested in connection with 2020 Scottsdale mall lootings

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Two more people were arrested on suspicion of looting stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square last year, ABC 15 reported. The Scottsdale Police Department said a total of 61 people have been arrested as of Tuesday in connection with the suspected looting. Both 29-year-old Anthony Paez and 18-year-old Blaze Claeson were arrested on suspicion of looting from shops on May 30.
Tempe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Tempe leaves 5-year-old child injured

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (TEMPE, Ariz.) A young child was hospitalized Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive in Tempe, 12 News reported. Police said three cars were involved in the crash and four people were evaluated for injuries. One of the patients, a 5-year-old child, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Arrest made in connection with fatal Phoenix shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) An arrest was made in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead in Phoenix on Sunday, The Arizona Republic reported. The woman was identified by the Phoenix Police Department as 49-year-old Minh Thi Phan. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old William Wickware, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Woman shot and killed in Phoenix in apparent homicide

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A woman was found dead on Sunday night, and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide, ABC 15 reported. Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Northern avenues just after 11 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three people, including 1-year-old boy, treated for injuries after Phoenix apartment fire

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Phoenix on Monday evening, ABC 15 reported. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews from multiple cities responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. On arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from units on the first and second floors of an apartment complex.
Guadalupe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man found shot in Guadalupe

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (GUADALUPE, Ariz.) Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Guadalupe Thursday evening, ABC 15 reported.