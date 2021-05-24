Man arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking in Mesa

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) A man suspected of attempting to carjack a vehicle at a Mesa business on Saturday was arrested by the Mesa Police Department, azfamily reported.

Police said the incident happened near Southern Avenue and Crimson Road around 5:45 p.m.

Kentrel Thomas, 24, allegedly got into the driver side of a car parked at a medical center.

The keys and passengers were still inside the car and Thomas allegedly put his foot on the gas pedal at full throttle while trying to shift the gear, causing it to break. Court records said the gear dislodged and broke off the steering column. Witnesses in the area and people in the car removed Thomas from the car.

Court records said four children, aged 8, 10, 15 and 17, and one adult were in the vehicle.

Information on why Thomas tried to allegedly take the car was not immediately available. Thomas was arrested and charged with theft of a means of transportation, endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.