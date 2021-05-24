Former UCLA gynecologist faces additional sexual abuse charges

© Getty Images

A former gynecologist at the University of California-Los Angeles who was previously accused of sexually abusing seven women now faces additional criminal charges.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that James Heaps faces a total of 21 felony counts, following the unsealing of a new indictment.

The new charges, according to the Times, added an additional 24 years to Heaps’ existing 67-year maximum prison sentence if he is found guilty on all counts.

Heaps was immediately remanded and taken into custody following the unsealing of the indictment, according to the Times.

The former gynecologist is accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018. At that time, he worked at the UCLA student health center and UCLA Medical Center.

Since his arrest in June 2019, more than 300 women have come forward with allegations against the doctor, according to the Times.

Heaps, whose medical license has been suspended, has denied accusations that he made sexually inappropriate comments, touched women sexually during exams without wearing gloves and simulated intercourse with an ultrasound probe.

The indictment, according to the Times, removes the need for a preliminary hearing, which would have allowed victims to be called to testify.

Heaps’ attorney Leonard Levine said his client will post bail, the newspaper reported.

UCLA began probing allegations against Heaps in Dec. 2017. The school did not renew his contract in 2018, prompting his retirement.

Heaps was arrested in June 2019, which was followed by more than 200 women contacting the university with allegations against the doctor, with some of his patients defending him.

UCLA in November submitted a $73 million settlement proposal for a lawsuit in which seven women accused him of sexual abuse.

The Hill has reached out to Heaps’ attorney for comment.