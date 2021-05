One of West Hollywood’s most popular restaurants, E.P., reopens tonight after nearly 14 months offline. The menu has been completely overhauled with help from Botanical Hospitality Group’s (S.O.L.) culinary director, Monty Koludrovic and wife/pastry chef Jaci Koludrovic, who hail from Australia with acclaim and years of experience. Nicholas Russo (previously chef at Nightshade and Ink) is the new head chef, while they’ve brought on sommelier Richard Hargreave (Majordomo/Momofuku) to finishing laying out the new E.P. as we know it. That means the Southeast Asian menu from opening chef Louis Tikaram and subsequent chef Sabel Braganza has been replaced with something the restaurant is calling calling “modern American fare.”