Residents in need of application assistance are encouraged to visit a Jefferson Parish library. JEFFERSON, LA – On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will open the application process for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new program to help eligible households who are struggling to afford internet services during the pandemic. This benefit is available on a first-come, first-served basis so residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly at www.getemergencybroadband.org.