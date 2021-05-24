Vineyard Wind paying UMass scientists to survey ocean area it’s leasing

Ocean Tech Services, LLC (OTS) has been engaged to provide turn-key data services from the system, which include construction, testing, deployment, and operations of the buoy and associated sensors. The floating light detection and ranging (LiDAR) buoy uses an eye-safe, continuous wave laser to measure wind speeds and direction across the turbine height. These measurements, along with surface meteorology and ocean condition observations, will help inform US Wind’s energy production estimates and overall project design. The buoy will also allow US Wind to collect an array of advanced environmental and wildlife data through sensors that enable the monitoring of bats, birds, fish, and other marine mammals to determine the presence, frequency, and distribution within the lease area. Subsets of the metocean observations will be posted publicly on US Wind’s website.