newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Vineyard Wind paying UMass scientists to survey ocean area it’s leasing

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24, 2021 — The company that intends to build a $2.8 billion offshore wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard is paying the UMass Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association about $2 million a year to survey the sea floor before, during and after construction and see what impact the project has on the ocean.

www.savingseafood.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Umass#Lobsters#Ocean Life#Data Scientists#Vineyard Wind#The Umass Dartmouth#Construction#Marine Science#Fishing Vessels#Company#Sea Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMartha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard Wind awarded airport heli hangar bid

The former Dutchess Hangar at Martha’s Vineyard Airport will soon serve as a helicopter base for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind farm. The hangar was approved for bidding as surplus property at a prior commission meeting in February, and a request for proposals (RFP) was issued. The hangar lease also includes the approximately 19,190-square-foot property that it sits on. Vineyard Wind was the sole bidder on the hangar property, and was awarded the lease by the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission during a special meeting Thursday morning.
Industrysavingseafood.org

Rhode Island Fishermen Also Peeved With South Fork Wind

May 27, 2021 — In a virtual meeting of the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday night, members of its fisheries advisory board strongly objected to the council’s conclusion that the South Fork Wind Farm’s new “minimization alternative” — 12 wind turbine generators instead of 15, reducing its footprint — and a $12 million fisheries compensation package, are consistent with the state’s Ocean Special Area Management Plan.
Maryland Stateenergyglobal.com

US Wind to collect data for Maryland lease area

Ocean Tech Services, LLC (OTS) has been engaged to provide turn-key data services from the system, which include construction, testing, deployment, and operations of the buoy and associated sensors. The floating light detection and ranging (LiDAR) buoy uses an eye-safe, continuous wave laser to measure wind speeds and direction across the turbine height. These measurements, along with surface meteorology and ocean condition observations, will help inform US Wind’s energy production estimates and overall project design. The buoy will also allow US Wind to collect an array of advanced environmental and wildlife data through sensors that enable the monitoring of bats, birds, fish, and other marine mammals to determine the presence, frequency, and distribution within the lease area. Subsets of the metocean observations will be posted publicly on US Wind’s website.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

First turbine for huge North Sea wind farm successfully installed

Danish renewables giant Ørsted has successfully installed the first turbine for a major North Sea offshore wind farm. Once complete, Hornsea Two will be capable of generating 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of clean electricity, enough to power more than 1.3 million homes. Located about 55 miles from shore and adjacent to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...
Industrynationalfisherman.com

Offshore wind pushes West without fisheries input, stakeholders say

The Interior Department announced on Tuesday, May 25, that two areas off the California coast would be targeted for wind energy projects, including a nearly 400-square-mile wind farm in Morro Bay. “The offshore wind industry has the potential to create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs across the nation,...
Maryland State4coffshore.com

US Wind deploys floating lidar buoy in Maryland lease area

Maryland-based offshore wind developer US Wind, Inc. (US Wind) has announced the deployment of a meteorological and oceanographic (metocean) buoy to collect wind and marine life data off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean Tech Services, LLC (OTS) has been engaged to provide turnkey data services from the system,...
Industrymarinelog.com

Reygar aims for role in offshore wind surveys

The siting and construction of offshore wind farms and associated seabed infrastructure requires accurate mapping of wide areas of the ocean floor. This typically becomes more challenging and costly with each mile further from shore, as survey vessels must follow an accurate track to reliably map many square miles of seabed at greater water depths. Unmanned survey vessels promise to provide a solution that can help wind farm developers and survey specialists keep costs down.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

RPS : Metocean Survey for Beacon Wind Energy Area

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Sauk Valley counties show opposition for bill on wind energy regulation. NextEra open to paying for damaged roads near wind farm projects. SBMA offices shift to solar power systems to save on electricity cost. KP ratifies 300 MW Balakot hydro-power project with ADB...
Niskayuna, NYTimes Union

GE Research developing wind turbines that float in ocean

NISKAYUNA — Researchers at General Electric's corporate research lab in Niskayuna are working on a way to make massive wind turbines float by themselves in the middle of the ocean — a technology that could significantly increase the amount of offshore wind production across the globe. But getting a wind...
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Developing Large Floating Offshore Wind to Increase Power Generation

Efforts are underway to develop a new generation of floating wind turbines that would enable larger and more powerful installations that would dramatically expand the range for offshore wind power generation. The goal of the effort is to make it possible to go beyond the current limits of fixed-bottom installations to lower the cost of installing larger, more powerful floating wind turbines beyond the current dept limits.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Biden offshore wind plan relies on unproven tech. Will it work?

An agreement yesterday among the Interior Department, California and the Department of Defense signals that a new kind of renewable power is set to emerge: floating offshore wind. The White House announced the plan, which will open parts of California's deep waters to offshore wind developers. That effectively means a...
Energy IndustryIER

Will Batteries Replace Natural Gas Generation?

A decade ago, natural gas displaced coal as America’s top electric-power source due to hydraulic fracking technology that provided inexpensive natural gas. Now, environmentalists want to replace natural gas with batteries charged with wind and solar power despite battery storage providing less than 1 percent of the U.S. electricity market and costing over 3 times more than combined cycle natural gas generation, rivaling offshore wind for the most expensive technology that the Energy Information Administration (EIA) considers. Batteries would also require massive land requirements to back up an entirely renewable electric system and they are not able to provide electricity for more than a few hours with current technology. Currently, storage batteries can discharge for four hours at most before needing to recharge.
California StatePosted by
NRDC

Ocean Wind Becomes California’s Future Power

At last, California—building on its history of technological innovation and environmental leadership—is on a path to harness its ample offshore wind resources. Following years of stalled-out negotiations with the Department of Defense during the Trump Administration, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced a revised Morro Bay Call Area and Humboldt as the first Wind Energy Area (WEA) in federal waters offshore California.