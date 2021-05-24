Want to Create a “Fire” Mural at The Fire House? Submit Your Ideas By June 18!
A new "fire" mural is slated to hit an iconic downtown eatery this summer. The Pablo Group is currently accepting proposals for the creation of an “engaging, unique, and vibrant mural,” for the Graham Avenue-facing exterior brick wall of the Fire House Bar in downtown Eau Claire, according to a media release, thanks to a partnership with The Oxbow Hotel's artist in residency program and a DECI Downtown Enhancement Grant.volumeone.org