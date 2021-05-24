newsbreak-logo
Eau Claire, WI

Want to Create a "Fire" Mural at The Fire House? Submit Your Ideas By June 18!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new "fire" mural is slated to hit an iconic downtown eatery this summer. The Pablo Group is currently accepting proposals for the creation of an “engaging, unique, and vibrant mural,” for the Graham Avenue-facing exterior brick wall of the Fire House Bar in downtown Eau Claire, according to a media release, thanks to a partnership with The Oxbow Hotel's artist in residency program and a DECI Downtown Enhancement Grant.

