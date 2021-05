A golf estate designed in 1996 by renowned architect Bill Booziotis in Pebble Beach, California, has come onto the market for the first time with a price tag of $25 million. Located on the 14th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the property has views over the 14th, 6th and 8th holes of the golf course and all the way to the Pacific Ocean, according to the listing posted Monday by the Canning Properties Group of Sotheby's International Realty.