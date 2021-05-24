Commercial fishermen say they are being ignored on wind power project

Mayflower Wind signs deal for future power line at Brayton Point. Wind farm developer Mayflower Wind has signed an agreement with Anbaric Development Partners to use transmission rights that Anbaric has secured to bring electricity via a future power line onshore at Brayton Point in Somerset. Mayflower said it plans to use the Brayton Point spot, formerly home to the biggest coal-fired plant in New England, to hook into the region’s electricity grid from a wind farm to be built in an offshore area south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. That line would supplement the transmission line Mayflower is already planning to bring to Falmouth, to connect with an offshore project in the permitting phase that would generate about 800 megawatts of electricity, or more than enough power for 400,000 homes. Mayflower said it has enough room in its offshore lease area to build enough turbines to generate more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Mayflower is owned by European energy companies Shell and Ocean Winds, a joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and Engie. — JON CHESTO.