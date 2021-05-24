Paradox Interactive Announces Victory 3 – News

Stories in all mediums are often the best chance we’ll get to see what life is like in someone else’s shoes. Some tales are fantastical, while others depict every day scenarios for any given person. Through these stories, we have the opportunity to weigh the lives of those we’ve learned about against our own. And while it’s easy for us to wish we could be a hero or heroine in a faraway land, there are some stories that make us feel grateful for what we have or allow us to ruminate about our lot in life. Through these stories, we learn about ourselves and others — their dreams, their fears, their emotions, their hearts. Through these stories, we connect with them and their creators; through these stories, we gain empathy, and our world becomes a little bigger.