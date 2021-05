A popular restaurant in my favorite New Jersey beach town has a robot serving food to customers these days, at a time where many restaurants are having trouble finding help. The restaurant is called Island Grill, at the corner of First and Atlantic Streets, near where my family has a summer rental each year. My sister and her boyfriend drove down to OCNJ over the weekend, because the weather was so nice, stopped in at Island Grill for dinner, and was shocked to see the new robot server.