Since Joe Biden was a Senator and Vice President, he has done a complete 180 on his stance for law enforcement in America. In 1993 he was asking for more funding and more police and after President Clinton signed the bill, crime decreased dramatically across the country. By pushing forward the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Joe Biden is turning his back on police officers and completely abandoning his entire philosophy that Americans need to be protected by police. But why? Because he is just the puppet who can push the progressive agenda to the forefront.