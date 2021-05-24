17-year-old whispered “help” to a 12-year-old girl while he was being raped by a Florida woman who crashed a teen’s party

A Florida woman is accused of crashing a teenager’s birthday and raping a 17-year-old boy after plying him with alcohol. The party, celebrating the birthday of a 16-year-old, started off at a bowling alley before moving to a house. Meanwhile, she was out drinking with another friend and eventually decided to show up at the teenager’s party. At some point, the friend went to sleep, while the suspect continued staying up with the youngsters and made inappropriate sexual comments. She went as far as calling a 12-year-old girl “a who***.”While spending time with the youngsters, Jessica even suggested the idea of the 12-year-old having sex with an older boy because “he has the biggest d***.”