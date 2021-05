Lifestyle and apparel brand Life is Good has announced its partnership with Reef, a beach and surf-inspired footwear line. "What we wear is an expression of the energy and attitude we want to show the world," says Bert Jacobs, co-founder and chief executive optimist, Life is Good. "With our new partners at Reef, we're excited to give people a choice to start their day with positive energy, one step at a time. This collaboration brings our message of optimism to life in a new way for Life is Good, while developing an even stronger relationship with the beach community."