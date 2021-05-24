newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez Launches Men’s Makeup Line

By License Global
licenseglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar baseball veteran Alex Rodriguez has stepped into the cosmetics industry with a line of concealers marketed to men. The concealer was designed with the brand Hims & Hers and is made to cover blemishes and razor bumps. “Men wearing makeup is possibly the worst kept secret out there –...

