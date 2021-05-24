Local Cyclist Puts Power To the Pedal To Change Perception Of Female Cyclists
A male training partner laughed at me once when I asked how cyclists could ride up long, mountain passes. He emphasized that it took a little fitness and a lot of pacing, then launched into a litany of various mountains he had climbed with ease. Though I suspect he was trying to be encouraging, his advice had strong airs of being dismissive, and felt intimidating. Living and cycling in a town of about 65,000 means you know just about everyone. After about a year of biking consistently, curious women began asking me: How do you do it?volumeone.org