NGOs urge rebuilding plan for overfished yellowfin tuna stocks ahead of IOTC meeting

savingseafood.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24, 2021 — Non-governmental organizations are calling on the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) to adopt a plan for rebuilding the Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna stock and improve the management of fish aggregating devices (FADs) to reduce catches of juvenile tropical tunas. The Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) and the...

#Yellowfin Tuna#Tuna Fish#Fish Stocks#Tropical Fish#Blue Fish#Iotc#Line Foundation#Overfished Yellowfin#Fish Aggregating Devices#Fads#Juvenile Tropical Tunas#Catches#Blue#Calling
