Aptos woman convicted in husband’s slaying

Tuesday morning around 1:30AM, SCPD responded to the 300 block of Walnut Avenue after getting reports of a possible occupied home invasion. After they arrived, they arrested a 56 year old male and charged him with burglary and indecent exposure after illegal entry of an occupied dwelling. This is where I kind of wish the story included a big, angry dog. He still got arrested and he’s still sitting in jail on a $50K bond.