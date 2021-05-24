newsbreak-logo
Aptos woman convicted in husband’s slaying

By Jessica A. York
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ — The Aptos woman accused in 2019 of stabbing to death husband 63-year-old Thomas Owens has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Amanda Montero Owens, 53, also admitted during a May 18 status conference before Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge John Salazar to a felony special enhancement of using a dangerous weapon — a kitchen knife — in commission of the crime. Owens, who was initially charged with murder, has remained out of jail during her court proceedings on $1 million bail.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
