Documentary highlighting soldiers’ struggle with PTSD has local ties, to screen in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Army Sgt. Dan Jarvis struggled with thoughts to end his own life.

He tried to put it behind him and returned to his job as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. But PTSD crept back.

Jarvis’ path to health through non-drug alternative therapy prompted him to start his own nonprofit to connect with other vets.

Now, that work is part of an award-winning documentary by director Michael Gier.

The film, “Wounded Heroes,” describes the journey of suicidal veterans who overcame PTSD through a range of unique programs. Among them is reconsolidation of traumatic memories that alleviates flashbacks and nightmares.

Several counseling centers in Orlando already use those protocols and plan to incorporate some of them now underway at the VA.

