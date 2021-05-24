Hagedorn, Republicans call for immigration action

Accusing President Joe Biden of purposefully driving more immigrants and refugees to the U.S.-Mexico border, 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn joined fellow GOP lawmakers in Texas on Monday calling on Biden to focus more on border security.

Hagedorn and members of the GOP’s Border Security Caucus criticized Biden for rolling back several of former President Donald Trump’s immigration regulations, such as the 2019 “Remain in Mexico” policy, which forced more than 71,000 migrants seeking asylum out of the U.S. as immigration officials reviewed their cases. Biden also has exempted children from being automatically expelled from the country if found by border officials.

Hagedorn and other Republicans said in a press conference the Biden administration’s actions are making it easier for drug cartels to sneak people into the country as border officials spend more time addressing families and children, while Hagedorn called Biden’s actions “immoral.”

Hagedorn was in El Paso, Texas, Monday as part of a tour of the U.S. southern border.

The press conference is part of a larger shift by Republican lawmakers in attacking the Biden administration over immigration. The GOP seeks to depict the Biden administration’s immigration policies as a crisis, arguing those policies could lead to more drug crime, budget costs to maintain border facilities and economic damage to communities.

Hagedorn criticized the Biden administration for providing free food and housing to unaccompanied children seeking asylum at taxpayers’ expense.

“We need to return to the policies of President Trump and the Republicans,” he said.

The Biden administration is facing criticism from the political left and right in how it has handled immigration thus far. While Biden has eased some of his predecessor’s policies, immigration activists argue the president hasn’t done enough to reunite families separated by Trump administration regulations. And progressives accused Biden of turning his back on immigrants after he appeared to back off a sweeping immigration overhaul plan after a joint address to Congress in April when he acknowledged major immigration changes likely wouldn’t get enough bipartisan support this year.

A recent surge in people coming to the U.S.-Mexico border has compounded the issue as the Border Patrol reported 173,460 encounters with migrants in April, up about 4,000 encounters compared to the previous month and the highest level since April 2000.

Encounters made this year aren’t directly comparable with data from previous years as many migrants are immediately expelled under recent federal asylum policy. Yet Border Patrol officials say the uptick, and the recent rules requiring children seeking asylum to be housed while they’re connected with relatives in the U.S., are taking away from time spent deterring drug smuggling.

“It’s creating a magnet for the cartels, for the human trafficking, for the sex smuggling, and all that has been created under the current administration,” said Art Del Cueto, the Border Patrol union’s vice president, during the news conference. Del Cueto said an estimated 200,000 people have crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. without being caught.

Civil rights advocates say they still have concerns over border officials automatically expelling migrants at the border but supported efforts to reunite children with relatives in the U.S.

Some of those children end up in southern Minnesota. Julio Zelaya, a Mankato-based organizer with the ACLU, points out Worthington is one of the largest destinations for unaccompanied minors in the nation as many relatives work in nearby food processing or manufacturing plants. And immigration policy changes affect people in nearby St. James, which has a large Latino population from over three decades of immigration.

“If the idea is to cancel or make it harder for people to find safety or refuge in the U.S., I think we have to ask ourselves is that what we want to do?” Zelaya said.

He said the ACLU is nonpartisan by nature, but officials have seen political parties use issues such as immigration for partisan gain in the past. And elected officials have debated complex immigration policy for decades.

“This is not a new conversation for us,” Zelaya said. “This is not a pending crisis at the border; we haven’t seen any data that points to that.”

Zelaya and other advocates say further discussion around immigration should include more emphasis on upholding basic human rights for migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and undocumented residents alike.

“We think any limitation to that goes against the core of American values,” he said.