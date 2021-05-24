Former Licensing International Rising Star Launches Own Agency, Licensing 360
Stephanie Kupperman, a former Licensing International Rising Star, is a global licensing expert with extensive experience in deal negotiations, product approvals and legal due diligence. Previously at Creative Licensing, Stephanie oversaw the implementation of brand partnerships with films such as, “The Terminator,” “Rambo: First Blood” and “Halloween.” In 2019, Stephanie was named one of License Global’s 40 under 40. Now, she is launching her own agency, Licensing 360.www.licenseglobal.com