Former Licensing International Rising Star Launches Own Agency, Licensing 360

By License Global
licenseglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Kupperman, a former Licensing International Rising Star, is a global licensing expert with extensive experience in deal negotiations, product approvals and legal due diligence. Previously at Creative Licensing, Stephanie oversaw the implementation of brand partnerships with films such as, “The Terminator,” “Rambo: First Blood” and “Halloween.” In 2019, Stephanie was named one of License Global’s 40 under 40. Now, she is launching her own agency, Licensing 360.

John has been an engineer for 50 golden years and has recently decided to retire at a very well-known company that has been good to him over the years. When John told his boss that he now wanted to enjoy his benefits before he reaches 60, the CEO was left devastated to see John go because he did well for the company and has been a great asset.