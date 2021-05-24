newsbreak-logo
Backpacker Radio 106 | Nicole Antoinette

By Elise Ott
Cover picture for the articleIn today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Nicole Antoinette. Nicole is a thru-hiker, entrepreneur, podcast host, and all around magnetic personality. We talk about overcoming imposture syndrome in the world of backpacking, why the stereotypical thru-hiking style of big miles, ramen, and cramped motel rooms isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, accepting failure, sobriety, and much more. This is a lively conversation; you will enjoy it.

