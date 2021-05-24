newsbreak-logo
131-year-old fish plant, other Alaska sites to be considered for national historical places registry

By Tripp J Crouse, KNBA - Anchorage
ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, a state commission that oversees historical place names and registries will consider nominations for the National Register for Historic Places. Alaska’s longest-running fish plant facility, the Diamond NN Cannery, is among the nominations for the Alaska Historical Commission to consider passing on to the National Register of Historic Places. The South Naknek cannery operated almost continuously from 1895 to 2015.

