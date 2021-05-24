newsbreak-logo
MLB

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearing rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuxton (hip) has been swinging in the cage for the past few days and could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week if he's able to run without issues, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Buxton was one of the best players in the entire league through his...

Byron Buxton
#Rehab#Injured List#Twins#Do Hyoung Park Of Mlb Com#Mlb Com Reports#June
MLBJanesville Gazette

Twins' Byron Buxton will be out 'weeks' because of hip injury

DETROIT – The start of the Twins season has been disappointing, but Byron Buxton diverted attention as the sparkling outlier. But now the Twins' base-stealing, homer-robbing, hard-hitting star won't be around for at least a couple of weeks. The center fielder went on the 10-day injured list Friday because of...
MLBFrankfort Times

Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain

DETROIT (AP) — Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced before Friday's game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.
MLBMLB

Kirilloff, Buxton updates; Sanó easing back

The Twins expect Alex Kirilloff and Byron Buxton to progress to swinging in the next few days as both outfielders continue their gradual recoveries from injuries that have impacted the club's outfield depth. Kirilloff, who is dealing with a sprained right wrist, has continued with his hand strengthening exercises and...
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL

Byron Buxton’s breakout season has been put on pause — a disappointing turn for the Minnesota Twins’ oft-injured center fielder. Buxton was added to the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right hip. The 27-year-old is hitting .370 with nine homers and five stolen bases. He’s played more than 100 games just once in his big league career. Outfield prospect Trevor Larnach was called up from Triple-A. Meanwhile, Reds first baseman Joey Votto could be sidelined for a month with a broken left thumb.
MLBPioneer Press

Byron Buxton lands on injured list with hip strain

The first five weeks of the Twins season have been filled with bullpen blowups, extra-inning losses and disappointment. The big positive, the best reason for optimism, has been Byron Buxton. The center fielder was voted the American League’s Player of the Month in April and has started receiving “MVP!” chants from the Target Field crowd when he steps up the plate.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Buxton placed on IL, Trevor Larnach called up

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a right hip strain. According to manager Rocco Baldelli, Buxton will be out for "weeks" with the injury and the team has called up 2018 first-round pick Trevor Larnach to take his place. The injury...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins' Byron Buxton optimistic he'll be off IL and back in lineup in a month

CHICAGO – Being on the injured list, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, can feel like "the end of the world." But not for Byron Buxton. The American League Player of the Month for April has been on the 10-day list for a week because of a right hip strain, but Buxton's injury history makes him well-versed in how to handle such setbacks.
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Twins’ rough start gets even worse with Byron Buxton headed to injured list

The Minnesota Twins are off to a horrendous start, and now outfielder Byron Buxton is headed for an extended stint on the IL. Entering Friday’s action, the Minnesota Twins have the second-worst winning percentage in MLB (.367, 11-19 record). In light of a 5-2 start, their recent run is even more dismal and now things have gotten worse. According to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, outfielder Byron Buxton is headed to the injured list with a hip strain.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Derek Law: Designated for assignment

The Twins designated Law for assignment Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. The move comes a day after Law's miserable relief outing Monday in which he allowed four runs on five hits in 1.1 innings. The righty posted an 8.53 ERA in five appearances after being called up May 8.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Statcast Standouts: Average Launch Angle Changes

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With the rise of statcast metrics over the last five years, average launch angle is a metric people love to discuss. Hitters are constantly searching for the optimal launch angle to maximize their game.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBsemoball.com

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramon Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers' throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues: Indians' catcher could be out for 'months'

A tiny crack in Roberto Pérez’s finger has turned into a large problem for the Indians. Cleveland’s two-time Gold Glove catcher will miss at least two months after surgery Friday on a fractured right ring finger. There is no definitive timeline for Pérez’s recovery, but the Indians are planning to be without him for a significant period. “It’s not weeks,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “It’s months.” Pérez played in pain for several weeks with the fracture, which happened when he got crossed up by reliever James Karinchak on April 14 in Chicago. Pérez broke the finger on his throwing hand when he caught the pitch barehanded. Pérez left the Indians’ series this week in Kansas City to visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, who placed three pins in the catcher’s finger to stabilize it. Twins’ Buxton to IL: Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced before Friday’s game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul. The injury interrupts a stellar start for the 27-year-old Buxton, who is hitting .370 with nine home runs and five stolen bases. Buxton has played over 100 games just once in his big league career.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Twins’ Byron Buxton feeling ''pretty good' a week after hip strain

CHICAGO — Byron Buxton first felt “the stretch” in his right hip after he took off for second base during the fifth inning of last Thursday’s game against the Rangers. It wasn’t enough to worry him at that point. The worry came innings later, when the stretch turned into more...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Twins Monday. The Twins are 6-8 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Want to Take Batting Practice With the Minnesota Twins?

Lace up your shoes, grab your bat and glove and get yourself up to Target Field because here's your chance to take batting practice with the Minnesota Twins!. If you've ever dreamed of putting on that familiar red, white and blue Twins uniform and standing into the batter's box at to take a few swings at Target Field, here's your opportunity to take batting practice with the Twins-- and it's all for a good cause, too.