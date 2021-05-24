Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Sent for second opinion

I think our good friend Alex Crisafulli said it best:. The Albert Pujols news deserves its own post (or more than one, given that Dennis Lawson has already graced us with one) so we can’t use that excuse to talk about what was probably the ugliest, most lackluster game the Cardinals have played this year. I don’t want to get too far past this year because the offense has given us plenty of other games over the last few years that we’ve used the label on, but yesterday’s combination of no offense and, to be generous, inconsistent pitching led to its own sort of blandness.