Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stationed between pipes Monday

Saturday, May 15: WBS 2 @ Lehigh Valley 1 (OT) Approximately four hours before WBS took to the ice for their last visit to Allentown of the season, the Hershey Bears wrapped up the North Division championship for the season by defeating the Binghamton Devils 3-2 in Hershey. So the final game between the Penguins and the Phantoms for the season was largely ceremonial, as neither WBS nor Lehigh Valley had any titles or standings position to play for. For the Penguins, it was a matter of no one getting hurt.