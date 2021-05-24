Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stationed between pipes Monday
Jarry will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 5 tilt at home with the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Jarry has struggled so far this series, allowing 13 goals on 135 shots through four games. He's allowed four goals in all but one of those appearances. The 26-year-old won five of his six starts against the Islanders during the regular season but he'll enter Game 5 locked in a 2-2 series tie.www.cbssports.com