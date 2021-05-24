newsbreak-logo
Council approves alcohol license change for new business

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

The Decatur City Council held a called meeting today to make a change in the kind of alcohol license issued to the new Noches Latinas Night Club.

The council voted 5-0 to approve a restaurant retail liquor license for the business at 3709 U.S. 31 South.

The City Council previously approved a lounge liquor license for Noches Latinas but Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said the business owner wanted a restaurant license and this matches the kind of license approved by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

A business with a lounge liquor license can sell alcohol only, so it would not be required to have a kitchen and serve meals. No one under age 19 is allowed.

With a restaurant retail liquor license, 60% of the gross receipts must come from food.

Decatur, AL
