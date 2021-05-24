The Hands-Down Best Shampoos For All Hair Types, Whether It's Curly, Dry, or Color-Treated
Shampoo is the hair category's equivalent to makeup primer: it's not exactly sexy, but it lays all the necessary groundwork for the rest of your routine to shine (sometimes, quite literally). No matter how simple or complex your everyday hair-care routine is, the type of shampoo you use isn't something to be lax about. Plus, whether you're a sucker for a drugstore formula or you're more inclined to purchase something of the luxury variety, the shampoo you use should be dependent on your hair's individual type and needs.www.popsugar.com