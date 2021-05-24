The Hands-Down Best Shampoos For All Hair Types, Whether It's Curly, Dry, or Color-Treated

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While a romp in something funky or a long, muddy hike will certainly necessitate an immediate grooming session, like their human counterparts, dogs need regular baths to stay healthy, clean, and—in some cases—tangle-free. "How often a dog needs to be bathed will depend on the breed, hair type, dog's activity level, and if there are any skin conditions," says Joe Vivas, groomer for HIT Living Foundation. "Typically, it's recommended to bathe your dog at least every four weeks, but if the dog lives an active lifestyle, it's okay to bathe every two weeks."