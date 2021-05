As the playoffs are fast approaching, the 76ers are currently positioned to finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference. Strength of schedule metrics as well as the team’s incredible play would lead us to believe that the Sixers will be able to hold onto that number one seed in the East come playoff time. This is of course favorable for the Sixers as they would only have to go through one of either the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks, the current two and three seeds in the East. With the consensus being that one of these three teams will be representing the East in the NBA Finals, here is the best case scenario for the Sixers by the time the Eastern Conference Finals roll around.