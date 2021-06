ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old was shot in the stomach after police said he tried to steal a tip jar from a south St. Louis restaurant Thursday evening. Police said the teen and an acquaintance caused a disturbance at Utah Station, which is a restaurant in the 1900 block of Utah Street in the Benton Park neighborhood. They were asked to leave and on the way out, the teen stole the tip jar, according to a police report.