Bronco notes: All but 2 players show up for Day 1 of OTAs

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa said he is ready to compete with first-round DE Gregory Rousseau and second-round DE Carlos Basham for playing time this season. “Competition breeds excellence, in my opinion,” Epenesa said, via Vic Carucci. “That’s the way of the business. These guys are great guys and they’ve been working hard. They’ve done some great things out on the field. Competition just pushes people to get better and that’s what it’s all about. So, we have more people to compete with and I’m just looking forward to how far they can push me to get better at the game.”