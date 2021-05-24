Bronco notes: All but 2 players show up for Day 1 of OTAs
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were 81 Broncos on the practice field for the start of OTAs Monday, including player union leaders Brandon McManus and Justin Simmons. Among the nine who didn’t participate, seven were because of injury or COVID-19 (Dalton Risner), leaving starting running back Melvin Gordon III and new cornerback Kyle Fuller as the only two players who exercised their voluntary right to not attend the organized team activity workout.www.9news.com