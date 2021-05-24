Tesla Claims The 1,020-HP Model S Plaid Will Arrive Very Soon

There’s a good chance you might have never heard of the Italian brand Automobili Estrema which has revealed an electric hypercar that might obliterate its competitors if we are to believe the specifications and the numbers released by the company. Meet the Estrema Fulminea, an electric hypercar with over 2000hp on tap. Revealed at the Turin Automobile Museum in the form of a show car, we have to say that it looks stunning, especially the rear end. However, the highlight of the EV is its cutting-edge battery pack. Automobili Estrema says the hypercar a ‘hybrid’ battery pack that consists of both ultra-capacitors and solid-state cells.