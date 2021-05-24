Tesla Claims The 1,020-HP Model S Plaid Will Arrive Very Soon
Tesla rarely introduces major physical or mechanical upgrades to its vehicles, instead opting to improving existing vehicles using over-the-air software updates. This year, though, Tesla will introduce a significantly facelifted Model S sedan with exterior, interior, and powertrain changes. The long-anticipated 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid will arrive as the new flagship model with an even more impressive Plaid+ model to follow. Tesla initially promised deliveries in February 2021 but was forced to push back the date due to production delays.carbuzz.com