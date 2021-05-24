This Is How Much Save-A-Lot Employees Really Make

Restaurants are finally allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean all of them are able to. The latest industry crisis: not enough employees to staff all the eating and drinking establishments suddenly emerging from the pandemic fog. The staffing shortage has been a big story for years, as DC’s dining scene boomed. Now, however, the crunch is the most intense it’s ever been. We talked with hospitality industry recruiter (and former chef) Chris Floyd of Capital Restaurant Resources about why cooks and servers are hesitant to return to the industry—or leaving it altogether—and how businesses are trying to woo them back.