HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.