North Sea green energy could overtake oil and gas by 2030, says study

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Last month we looked at the looming torrent of energy and environmental policy initiatives that will be considered this year by the administration and in Congress, and the significant impacts that they might have on the U.S. oil and gas industry. Like every new administration and Congress, ambitious plans are being proposed, yet significantly altering public policy is rarely easy. The system of checks and balances set forth in the Constitution makes change hard. Executive orders and regulations can be litigated and altered or reversed by the courts. Legislation that passes the House can be thwarted or significantly altered by the Senate, an institution designed to instill comprehensive and often time-intensive deliberation.