Energy Industry

North Sea green energy could overtake oil and gas by 2030, says study

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s half-century legacy as a leading offshore oil and gas hub will be eclipsed by the North Sea’s fast-growing green energy industry within the next decade, according to new research. An academic study by the Robert Gordon University, based in the oil industry capital of Aberdeen in Scotland, has...

www.theguardian.com
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

“Green” Energy is Snake Oil that Will Sicken PA – Gordon Tomb

Gordon Tomb, a senior fellow at the Commonwealth Foundation (Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank) has some strong words for those want to put all of PA’s energy eggs into the so-called renewables basket: “‘Green’ energy proposals are no economic therapeutic for Pennsylvania. They’re snake oil miracle cures that ignore the realities of physics–and people’s needs.” So begins a column by Tomb. It’s a verbal slap across the face to get the attention of people who either won’t, or can’t, think for themselves about the glaring failures of a policy to convert to all-renewable energy, and what a total conversion would mean for the state (a complete disaster).
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

SSE plans to invest $2.8bn in low-carbon power projects

UK-based energy company SSE is planning to invest almost £2bn ($2.8bn) in low-carbon power projects this year. The investment is part of the company’s £7.5bn ($10.5bn) investment plan to 2025. This plan includes the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, as well as Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm at Seagreen.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

MetroWest group hosts wind power talk

While approximately 6,000 offshore wind turbines are operational worldwide, just seven of those are located off the U.S. coast. Five make up the wind farm located 3.8 miles southeast of Block Island, and two turbines are located 27 miles off the shores of Virginia Beach. Amber Hewett, campaigns director of...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Auctioned wind power rebounds to almost 7 GW in Q1 2021 - GWEC

May 28 (Renewables Now) - Almost 7 GW of wind power capacity was awarded in auctions around the world in the first quarter of 2021, a rebound from a year earlier when the first wave of the pandemic led to only 2.7 GW auctioned, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said on Thursday.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Oil and Gas Investor Energy Policy: An Interesting Confluence of Events

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Last month we looked at the looming torrent of energy and environmental policy initiatives that will be considered this year by the administration and in Congress, and the significant impacts that they might have on the U.S. oil and gas industry. Like every new administration and Congress, ambitious plans are being proposed, yet significantly altering public policy is rarely easy. The system of checks and balances set forth in the Constitution makes change hard. Executive orders and regulations can be litigated and altered or reversed by the courts. Legislation that passes the House can be thwarted or significantly altered by the Senate, an institution designed to instill comprehensive and often time-intensive deliberation.
Energy IndustryThe Hill

Shareholder revolts over climate crisis rock oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron

Both ExxonMobil and Chevron had shareholder meetings Wednesday. The oil giants experienced coups as activist shareholders and some high-stake shareholders came together to institute transitions toward renewable energy and combating climate change. Two Exxon board members were replaced with activist candidates, and Chevron passed a proposal to cut its carbon...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian steelmaker to build 250 MW of self-consumption solar

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, an Indian integrated steelmaker, will set up a 250 MW solar plant in Raigarh district, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The solar project will be built on 362 hectares acquired by the company in the fiscal 2011-12 period. It will be commissioned by December 2022. The power will replace high-cost thermal and grid power, and will be used for the company’s existing factory in the state's Raipur district.
Energy IndustryBBC

French oil giant Total rebrands in shift to renewables

Oil and gas giant Total will be rebranded as TotalEnergies as it shifts some of its focus towards renewable energy sources. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move and approved the firm's environmental goals. "We want to become a sort of green energy major," said chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Big Oil suffered three major blows this week: Is this the beginning of the end for fossil fuels?

The moment Royal Dutch Shell lost its court case in the Hague to a group of climate activists on Wednesday, a precedent was set for a new era of climate-related legal claims.The court’s decision, immediately hailed as a “landmark” case, upheld complaints filed by groups including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, which will now force the company to slash its global emissions by 45 per cent over the next nine years.Moments after the verdict was read by the judge, Friends of the Earth Europe spelled out what the upshot may be for the near future. “This is a huge...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Italy allocates 32.2 MW of solar in fifth renewables auction

Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) allocated only 73 MW of renewables capacity in the country's fifth clean energy auction for projects with capacities above 1 MW. The procurement exercise, which drew bids for 98.9 MW of capacity, was once again under-subscribed. The government initially hoped to assign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Why climate rage hit Exxon, Chevron, and Shell on the same day

A “tipping point” is the moment when slow progress, bubbling under the surface, explodes into radical change. Made famous by Malcolm Gladwell and more recently by the climate scientists of the world, tipping points can be terrible, like the sudden, rapid melting of the Greenland ice sheet; or they can be awesome, like a drop in renewable prices causing solar farms to spring up all over the world.
Energy Industryoffshore-mag.com

Kistos approves North Sea gas drilling campaign

LONDON – Kistos has completed its acquisition of Tulip Oil Netherlands, the developer of the Q10-A gas project in the Dutch North Sea. According to Kistos, the Q10-A production platform, powered by wind and solar energy, has averaged emissions of 0.013kg CO2e/boe since first gas, compared with the UK North Sea average of 22kg CO2e/boe.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside plans solar project to power Pluto LNG

The solar power would be supplied from the proposed Woodside Power Project, which could comprise more than 210,000 solar panels. Woodside is investigating the supply of approximately 50 MW of solar energy to the Pluto LNG facility on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula, it said on May 27. The solar power...
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Korea to Demonstrate Carbon Capture and Storage in Offshore Gas Field

South Korea announced plans for a demonstration project for the capture, transportation, and storage of carbon dioxide. The project, which involved eight Korean companies including Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and the Korea National Oil Company along with government-sponsored research, is part of a broader plan to redeploy a decommissioned offshore gas field for the storage while converting to generate offshore wind in the area as part of a hydrogen initiative.